Bryce Dickey murder trial starts this week

ELKO – Jury selection began Monday in Elko District Court for the murder trial of Bryce Dickey, who is accused of killing 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky more than two years ago.

Dickey, 20, was charged with open murder with the use of a deadly weapon and an alternative count of felony murder during sexual assault or attempted sexual assault with the use of a deadly weapon.

District Judge Mason Simons will be presiding over the case. It is expected to last two weeks.

Ujlaky was first reported missing by her father on March 8, 2020. Her father said he last saw her leaving band rehearsal with Dickey that afternoon. A friend testified at Dickey’s preliminary hearing that Ujlaky considered him to be a “big brother.”

Her body was found in Burner Basin near Elko three days later. A report from the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s office said the cause of death was a stab wound to the neck and strangulation.

Early in the investigation, Dickey told law enforcement they drove around that afternoon until he dropped her off at Spring Creek High School where she got into a green pickup truck driven by a tall man with a cowboy hat.

Detectives from the Elko Police Department and Elko County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Dickey, eventually arresting him and charging him with murder. A search warrant of his premises was issued and investigators found blood on boots and a sweatshirt.

In the months since his arrest, a writ of habeas corpus was filed in Elko District Court by Dickey’s defense counsel attorney Gary Woodbury and Public Defender Matthew Pennell to strike the sexual assault charge, citing “insufficient evidence to support a probable cause.” The motion was denied by District Judge Al Kacin.

Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram reserved the option for seeking the death penalty if Dickey is convicted.

