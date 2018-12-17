Try 1 month for 99¢

ELKO – A former Elko resident who allegedly filled a backpack with liquor and food at a grocery store and fled on a bicycle was arrested Friday after missing his court appearance.

Gordon E. Temoke, 44, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Red Lion for disturbing the peace, resisting a public officer, having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

In June 2017, Temoke was seen by the manager of Smith’s entering the store with an empty backpack. After filling the bag with liquor, steaks, potato chips, pasta and milk, Temoke was seen walking past the cash registers. Store workers attempted to stop him but he escaped on a bike.

Police spotted Temoke a short time later at Angel Park, and arrested him for burglary because of a prior felony conviction.

Temoke was arrested in August 2016 for felony third-offense driving under the influence, along with two counts of resisting a public official.

His bail on Friday’s charges totaled $21,140.

