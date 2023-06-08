ELKO – Two men ended up in custody Tuesday morning after police found a man holding his coworker by gunpoint for an alleged burglary on the east end of Elko.

Elko Police were dispatched to an east end motel on June 7, responding to a report of the theft of a significant amount of money taken from Kelvin R. McGeary, 29, of Pine Grove, California.

After viewing surveillance video, police identified a suspect as Dustin C. Marvin, 32, of Elko, and began to search the area for him.

Shortly after leaving the motel, police were called to the 2500 block of Idaho Street on a report of a man chasing another man with a shotgun, and arrived quickly at the scene.

There, police reported they found McGeary and Marvin, and witnessed McGeary holding Marvin at gunpoint with a shotgun.

Both men were questioned. Police discovered McGeary to be in possession of a controlled substance, while Marvin confessed to the burglary.

“A substantial part of what is believed to be the stolen money was uncovered from [Marvin’s] person,” police said. Marvin was also found to have sustained several injuries in his altercation with McGeary and was transported to the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police stated that their investigation revealed McGeary and Marvin knew each other from working at the same company, and the theft and altercation was in response to a work incident that occurred earlier.

After being released from NNHR, Marvin was booked into the Elko County Jail without incident and charged with one count of residential burglary and one count of grand larceny. His bail was set at $50,000.

McGeary was also booked in jail without incident on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $45,000.