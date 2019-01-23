ELKO — A witness observing the theft of a car led to an arrest with multiple charges of a California man in Elko on Jan. 22.
At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, police were notified that a vehicle had been stolen. A concerned citizen witnessed the theft near a business on West Silver Street where a vehicle was parked with the keys inside, according to a statement from the Elko Police Department. The witness reported the incident to dispatch.
Officers caught up with the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The suspect led police on a short pursuit that ended near Fifth and Silver streets. He attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended.
Joseph K. McGhee, 19, of San Diego was apprehended and charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle; felony eluding; possession of stolen property; driving under the influence, first offense; minor in possession of alcohol by consumption; and driving without a valid license.
The victim vehicle sustained minor damage from striking curbs and leaving the roadway; no other vehicles were damaged and no persons were injured, according to the Elko Police Department.
Bail was set at $41,690.
