California man arrested for indecent exposure

ELKO – A California man was arrested on gross misdemeanor charges following an obscene Valentine’s Day incident at an Elko restaurant.
Elko Police Department officers were called to the Idaho Street business at 8:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of disturbing the peace. Upon arrival, they observed a man later identified as Walker Andreen, 29, of Cypress on the floor of the restaurant.
“Patrons restrained Andreen and held him for police after he entered the restaurant and began placing his hands on the arm and chest of a female juvenile employee, against her wishes,” stated police. “At some point witnesses reported Andreen dropped to his knees, removed his genitals from his pants and began stimulating himself in front of patrons, including children.”
Andreen was arrested for indecent or obscene exposure and disturbing the peace. His bail at Elko County Jail was listed at $2,855.
“An additional charge of simple battery is being sought for Andreen's action of placing his hands on the server against her will,” police added.
This week's felony arrests:
Richard K. Alexander Martinez
Richard K. Alexander Martinez, 26, of Lehi, Utah, was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving. Bail: $6,380
Angela D. Cederstrom
Angela D. Cederstrom, 40, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $50,000
Ashley R. Braithwaite
Ashley R. Braithwaite, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Benjamin J. Thompson
Benjamin J. Thompson, 33, of Elko was arrested for violation of probation, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner.
Colton J. Taylor
Colton J. Taylor, 32, of Elko was arrested at Third and Idaho streets on a warrant for establishing a financial forgery lab; resisting a public officer; burglary of a business; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; conspiracy to intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; felony possession of a controlled substance; and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $138,640
Elaine A. Taylor
Elaine A. Taylor, 48, of Elko was arrested at Wildhorse Bar on a felony warrant for embezzlement and forgery. Bail: $25,000
Garrett D. Albertson
Garrett D. Albertson, 23, of Elko was arrested at 6458 Coalmine Canyon Road on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Bail: $21,140
Jan L. Delauer
Jan L. Delauer, 72, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
Jared W. Nez
Jared W. Nez, 22, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for attempted forgery. Bail: $5,000
Kaylah S. Harris
Kaylah S. Harris, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at Eighth and Idaho streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000
Kyle D. Leyva
Kyle D. Leyva, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at 355 Dove Creek Drive for violation of probation and disturbing the peace.
Lara A. Mangum
Lara A. Mangum, 33, of Meadview, Arizona was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, three counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor crime, and two counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $34,105
Salvador Castillo
Salvador Castillo, 40, of Elko was arrested at 759 Carlin Court for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Bail: $25,000
Sequoia T. Johnny
Sequoia T. Johnny, 37, of Elko was arrested at 366 W. Fir St. for robbery. Bail: $50,000
Tasha Galeana
Tasha Galeana, 36, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
Wesley F. DeLeon
Wesley F. DeLeon, 48, of Wells was arrested at Cimarron Way and Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Victor D. Zambrano-Lopez
Victor D. Zambrano-Lopez, 22, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for felony possession of a controlled substance.
