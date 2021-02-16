California man arrested for indecent exposure

ELKO – A California man was arrested on gross misdemeanor charges following an obscene Valentine’s Day incident at an Elko restaurant.

Elko Police Department officers were called to the Idaho Street business at 8:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of disturbing the peace. Upon arrival, they observed a man later identified as Walker Andreen, 29, of Cypress on the floor of the restaurant.

“Patrons restrained Andreen and held him for police after he entered the restaurant and began placing his hands on the arm and chest of a female juvenile employee, against her wishes,” stated police. “At some point witnesses reported Andreen dropped to his knees, removed his genitals from his pants and began stimulating himself in front of patrons, including children.”

Andreen was arrested for indecent or obscene exposure and disturbing the peace. His bail at Elko County Jail was listed at $2,855.

“An additional charge of simple battery is being sought for Andreen's action of placing his hands on the server against her will,” police added.

