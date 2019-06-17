{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A California man was booked into Elko County Jail on felony charges early Sunday morning following a high-speed chase.

Johnny J. Thymiakos, 20, of Benicia was kicked out of Cowboys Bar for being under the legal drinking age, according to Elko police. He got into a verbal altercation with people in the crowd out front and as he pulled away in his vehicle he allegedly pointed a gun at them.

Police were called with a description of the vehicle and quickly spotted it. The chase reached speeds of about 70 mph on Lamoille Highway before Thymiakos pulled over near the hospital.

He was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, driver disobeying a peace officer, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold, speeding 31-40 mph over limit, failure to obey traffic control device, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change.

Bail was listed at $21,655.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
2
1
0
2

Tags

Load comments