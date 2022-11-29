Car burglary suspect arrested

ELKO – A casino surveillance operator was the victim of a car burglary at the casino where he worked.

Elko Police Department officers were called to the casino on Nov. 19 after the man noticed several items were missing from his vehicle. His wife’s credit card was declined at a local gas station shortly after the burglary, according to an arrest report.

Video surveillance footage helped police identify the vehicle and suspect.

Richard W. Bird Jr., 50, of Spring Creek was pulled over five days later while driving the vehicle downtown. He was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and use of credit or debit card without owner’s consent. Bail was listed at $10,000.

Bird has been arrested multiple times in the past. In February 2021 he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence.

In August 2020 he was arrested on West Idaho Street for possession of stolen property. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to serve 14 days in jail.

Bird was also arrested on drug charges in December 2019 and July 2017.

In February 2018 he was arrested at Fourth and Commercial streets for two counts of resisting arrest and two counts of battery on a protected person.

He was also arrested in March 2016 for possession of stolen property and resisting a public official.