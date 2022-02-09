Car burglary suspect gets suspended sentence

ELKO – A man who has been arrested on multiple burglary charges in Elko was given a suspended sentence following a plea agreement in one of the cases.

Damien William Stanton, 23, was listed as a resident of Reno when he was arrested for burglary on the morning of May 11, 2020. Police said he was seen entering an unlocked Ford Explorer and fled when confronted. The owner reported a folding knife and a charger were missing from his vehicle.

He pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny. District Judge Al Kacin gave him a suspended sentence of 15 to 38 months in prison ordered him to pay $381.75 restitution to the victims.

Stanton was also arrested in April 2020 at Hillside Drive and Sage Street for burglary, two counts of possession of a hypodermic device, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stanton was suspected of stealing firearms magazines and was found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected heroin and two hypodermic devices, according to a police report.

In addition to dropping the May burglary charge, the district attorney’s office dropped the April burglary charge in exchange for his plea of guilty to obstruction, paraphernalia and trespassing.

According to Elko County Jail records, Stanton was also arrested in July 2017 at Fourth and New Pine streets on charges of burglary and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property.

He pleaded guilty in December 2017 to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended jail sentence by District Judge Nancy Porter.

