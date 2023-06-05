ELKO – An Oregon man identified as a possible kidnapping suspect has been sentenced to prison after he was captured following a chase on Interstate 80 in January.

Kyle K. Martin, 31, of Lowell was spotted by a deputy in Wells after Nevada State Police reported finding an abandoned stolen vehicle. Martin reportedly fled on foot but stole a nearby Ford Ranger and led law enforcement on a chase.

The car chase ended east of Wells after the Ford got stuck in a snow drift as Martin attempted to cross the median. However, he continued to flee on foot and was eventually apprehended near a ranch house just south of the interstate.

“Martin is believed to have committed crimes in multiple different states,” the sheriff’s office reported at the time.

He pleaded guilty March 27 eluding a police officer posing danger to persons or property, and grand larceny of motor vehicle.

Martin was sentenced May 22 by District Judge Al Kacin to 2-5 years in prison for eluding, and a consecutive 16-40 months in prison for larceny.