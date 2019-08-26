ELKO – Police and sheriff’s deputies were led by an Elko car theft suspect on a chase that ended with the man standing naked in a pond in Lamoille.
The incident began during the noon hour Friday when a local resident went to the movie theater. They were inside the Cinema 6 when they noticed their Jeep Cherokee being driven away.
Police were called but they were unable to locate the vehicle.
Then, at about 3 p.m., the vehicle’s owner spotted it again at McDonald’s on Mountain City Highway, just a block away from the movie theater.
This time police were hot on his trail. They “chased” the vehicle through town at speeds of about 35 miles per hour, according to Elko Police Department Lt. Mike Palhegyi. The driver would look back at police vehicles behind him and point a “finger gun” at them, he said.
When the vehicle began traveling out of town on Lamoille Highway the chase reached speeds of more than 70 mph, Palhegyi said. Elko County Sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit.
The chase continued through the roundabout in Spring Creek and ended in Lamoille.
Palhegyi said the driver missed a turn and crashed the Jeep into a pond on the Sustacha Ranch. The suspect got out of the vehicle wearing no clothes, and stood in the pond. He would not come out of the water. The vehicle was completely submerged.
After about an hour of negotiating with deputies and police officers, Jace C. Thompson, 29, of Elko came out of the pond and was arrested, Palhegyi said.
He was booked on a dozen charges, including possession of stolen property, reckless driving, driving under the influence, and driver disobeying peace officer endangering others.
He was also booked in Elko County Jail on a felony charge of violating probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Thompson’s bail totaled $19,145.
According to Elko County Jail records, Thompson was also arrested July 22 at a local casino for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
He was also arrested in January for felony possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of a hypodermic device, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
He was arrested in 2018 for petty larceny, and twice on parole violations.
He was arrested in August 2016 for possession of a controlled substance and destroying the property of another, and in July of that year for disturbing the peace.
Elko County Jail records indicate Thompson was arrested four times in 2015 on charges including battery, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and trespassing.
I am very glad that you have found the stolen car from one of the McDonald's shop. I would love to share this news with my friends because his car was also missing.
