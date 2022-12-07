Car theft suspect claims insufficient evidence

ELKO – Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza was scheduled to appear in court this week on a writ of habeas corpus filed by a defendant in a car theft case, but the matter was continued at the request of the district attorney’s office due to a medical emergency.

Jacob A. Braunschweig, 30, was arrested by an Elko Police Department officer in April after one of two vehicles that had been reported stolen from an automobile repair shop was located at a motel. He was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle.

Braunschweig was released from jail but arrested again in September at Washoe County Jail for failure to appear in Elko court on the charges.

Police track down stolen vehicle ELKO – Police tracked down a vehicle stolen from an automobile repair shop and arrested an Elko man for grand larceny.

On Oct. 21, Roger Stewart of the Elko County Public Defender’s Office filed a pre-trial petition for a writ of habeas corpus, claiming that Braunschweig should not have been bound over on the charges due to insufficient evidence.

Stewart wrote that preliminary hearing testimony regarding the vehicle having been listed in the National Crime Information Center database as stolen was inadmissible hearsay, “Noting that the computer couldn’t be cross-examined and that there was no right to confrontation at a preliminary hearing …”

Stewart died a month later.

Deputy District Attorney Mercedes Martinez countered that “The Justice Court heard testimony from several witnesses who placed (Braunschweig) with at least one of the stolen vehicles, which he admitted he believed was stolen.”

According to the police officer’s declaration of probable cause, Braunschweig at first denied knowing where the keys were despite being seen driving the vehicle, but then admitted they were in his jacket.

He was also charged with making a false statement to obstruct a public officer, after giving police a different first name.