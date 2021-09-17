Car thieves target mine parking lots

ELKO – Officers have been responding to multiple reports of motor vehicle thefts and burglaries from vehicles in mine worker parking lots in the Elko area.

Wallets, firearms, tools and other items have been stolen from unlocked vehicles.

In addition, there have been multiple thefts of parked vehicles that were left unlocked with the keys inside.

“The Elko Police Department would like to remind everyone to please lock your vehicles when they are parked,” stated an announcement on Sept. 17. “If you must leave valuables in your vehicle, make sure they are out of sight. Many of these incidents are crimes of opportunity.”

Police said leaving keys in a parked vehicle presents an easy opportunity for someone to unlawfully take it.

“As we approach the cold weather months here in Elko, remember to secure your vehicle during warmup,” the notice added. “Area law enforcement strives to patrol areas prone to thefts, however, the officers can't be everywhere.”

“Taking a few steps to make it more difficult for criminals and deprive them of easy targets of opportunity will go a long way in protecting your property.”

