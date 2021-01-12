Carjacking suspect arrested on Interstate 80

ELKO – A carjacking suspect barely made it out of town before he was captured by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Elko Police Department officers were called to the Red Lion Casino at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a robbery and carjacking. The male victim told police he was confronted by a lone suspect in the parking lot who produced a knife and demanded the keys to his vehicle.

The suspect then drove off in the victim's Ford F-150 and entered Interstate 80 eastbound.

NHP troopers located the vehicle continuing east on I-80 near mile marker 331. They were able to get the vehicle stopped near mile marker 348 with the aid of spike strips.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Robert Chad Holdaway of Salt Lake City, was taken into custody and transported to the Elko County Jail.

He was arrested on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, and DUI.

“The Elko Police Department would like to thank our law enforcement partners from the Nevada Highway Patrol and Elko County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this case,” stated EPD.