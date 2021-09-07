Carlin girl killed in high-speed crash

CARLIN – A 6-year-old girl was killed and four other people injured when their SUV was struck from behind by a fast-moving pickup in the middle of Carlin on Aug. 27.

The Carlin Police Department has submitted an initial report on the vehicular homicide to the Elko District Attorney’s Office, but no one has been charged pending receipt of blood reports and other evidence, according to Chief Kevin McKinney.

Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the scene of the crash at 12th and Chestnut streets, where they found a Chevy Tahoe with heavy rear-end damage and a Chevy pickup with heavy front-end damage.

“The vehicles at the scene had damage consistent with a crash at highway speeds,” stated a police report.

As the officer approached the scene he reported seeing a man get out of the driver’s side door of the pickup and begin walking, then running away. He was wearing a number 11 red and blue jersey and red basketball shorts. The man refused to follow orders to stop, then fell in a ditch next to the stop sign at 12th and Bush streets.

