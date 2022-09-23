Carlin inmate contraband plot thwarted

ELKO – A Reno woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempting to furnish alcohol and other contraband to an inmate at the Carlin Conservation Camp.

Carlin police received a tip from prison officials on Tuesday that a drop would be made the following morning. At 5 a.m., officers found a small SUV parked near the sand pile behind the camp, where the female driver was to throw a duffel bag over the fence at 6 a.m. while guards were busy serving breakfast.

Police took the driver, Jessica M. Saldana-Jacinto, 27, into custody along with a male passenger. They found the duffel bag in the back seat, and an Elko Police Department K-9 unit was called to sniff for drugs.

Carlin police examined the bag and found cartons of cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and e-cigarettes containing 90% THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. They said two bottles of alcohol were also in the bag, and a bottle containing what appeared to be clean urine.

Saldana-Jacinto was booked on charges of conspiracy to furnish alcohol to a state prisoner and furnishing an intoxicant to a city or county prisoner. Her bail was listed at $10,000.

The officer’s report said the male passenger was also transported to Elko County Jail, but he was not listed as being booked there this week.