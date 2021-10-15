Carlin judge will be busy until Jan. 2 retirement

CARLIN – Justice of the Peace Teri Feasel will be retiring Jan. 2 after 14 years as the JP and municipal judge in Carlin, but until that time she is working with the other justices in Elko County to prepare for a new law shortening the time for bail hearings -- on top of her usual duties.

The statute requires bail hearings to be held within 48 hours of an individual’s arrest, rather than 72 hours, which means the justices of the peace sometimes will have to hold bail hearings on weekends.

“We are all on call all the time,” such as for search warrants, but the JPs are now “trying to figure out” how to handle bail hearings, probably using video, Feasel said. They also are looking at rotating weekend duty, she said.

The new law also will require justices of the peace to set bail when a suspect is a potential danger to the community or individuals, but if there isn’t danger, then the justices are required to release the suspects on their own recognizance.

Feasel said there any many people who cannot afford bail, which is a key reason for the law change.

The Carlin JP will be retired when the new bail law takes effect at the beginning of 2022, but until then she is on the bench.