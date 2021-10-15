Carlin judge will be busy until Jan. 2 retirement

CARLIN – Justice of the Peace Teri Feasel will be retiring Jan. 2 after 14 years as the JP and municipal judge in Carlin, but until that time she is working with the other justices in Elko County to prepare for a new law shortening the time for bail hearings -- on top of her usual duties.
The statute requires bail hearings to be held within 48 hours of an individual’s arrest, rather than 72 hours, which means the justices of the peace sometimes will have to hold bail hearings on weekends.
“We are all on call all the time,” such as for search warrants, but the JPs are now “trying to figure out” how to handle bail hearings, probably using video, Feasel said. They also are looking at rotating weekend duty, she said.
The new law also will require justices of the peace to set bail when a suspect is a potential danger to the community or individuals, but if there isn’t danger, then the justices are required to release the suspects on their own recognizance.
Feasel said there any many people who cannot afford bail, which is a key reason for the law change.
The Carlin JP will be retired when the new bail law takes effect at the beginning of 2022, but until then she is on the bench.
“Every case is different, so I am always learning things,” Feasel said, commenting that what she does is “not rubber stamp stuff.”
Justices of the peace in Elko County are not required to be lawyers because of the county’s population, but she said they are required to obtain educational credits every year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nevada Supreme has held conferences by Zoom, and justices also take classes through the Judicial College in Reno.
“When a justice of the peace is first elected, they are required to attend a two-week ethics course upfront,” Feasel said.
She said she has 52 volumes of Nevada statutes in her office.
Elko County Commissioner accepted Feasel’s resignation, and they will be looking to appoint her successor.
Commissioner Cliff Eklund of Carlin said Feasel has “been a great addition to the bench in Carlin,” and she has been involved with the community for many years.
Feasel said she is in the middle of a six-year term, but “depending on whether the Nevada Legislature changes the filing dates for judicial offices, this could impact whether the replacement would need to run for election in 2022.”
She sent a letter of support for one of her clerks, Dee Primeaux, to be appointed as her successor.
“I wish to extend my sincere thanks to all of you for the opportunity and the privilege of serving as Justice of the Peace since September 2007. It has been a remarkable experience; I have learned so much,” Feasel said in a letter to commissioners and Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne.
Feasel said she has lived in Carlin since about 1965, when she came to town as a child, recalling that was about the time Newmont Corp. began mining north of Carlin.
She worked for Southern Pacific Railroad in Carlin, where the company had a terminal and even a hotel for train crews. Feasel said when she knew the railroad was leaving, she started a Chem-Dry carpet cleaning business in Elko County and had a Winnemucca franchise, too. She sold the business in 2000.
Feasel started working for the City of Carlin in 2002, and when Justice of the Peace Barbara Nethery retired, county commissioners appointed her in 2007 as justice of the peace to fill out Nethery’s term. Feasel ran for office in the next election and was last elected in 2018.
Once she retires, Feasel said she doesn’t “have any concrete plans,” but plans to enjoy life, catch up with friends and spend time at her place in Tuscarora.