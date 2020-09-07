Carlin man accused of felony child abuse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Carlin man was arrested on a charge of felony child abuse after allegedly hitting a teenage boy multiple times in the face over the use of a computer tablet.

Police were called to a Hamilton Street residence at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25, where a witness said Arnold D. Huntley Jr., 52, hit the teen with a closed fist four or five times, according to a declaration of probable cause.

The youth was taken to the hospital after being found with a ripped shirt and bloody nose.

Huntley told authorities that the teen had his tablet without his knowledge.

His bail on the charge of child abuse with substantial bodily harm was listed at $100,000.

