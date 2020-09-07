 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carlin man accused of felony child abuse
0 comments
top story

Carlin man accused of felony child abuse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Carlin man was arrested on a charge of felony child abuse after allegedly hitting a teenage boy multiple times in the face over the use of a computer tablet.

Police were called to a Hamilton Street residence at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25, where a witness said Arnold D. Huntley Jr., 52, hit the teen with a closed fist four or five times, according to a declaration of probable cause.

The youth was taken to the hospital after being found with a ripped shirt and bloody nose.

Huntley told authorities that the teen had his tablet without his knowledge.

His bail on the charge of child abuse with substantial bodily harm was listed at $100,000.

Arnold Huntley Jr.

Huntley
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News