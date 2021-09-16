Carlin man accused of felony stalking

ELKO – A Carlin man was arrested Wednesday on a stalking charge, nearly four months after he allegedly made death threats to an animal control officer.

Police were called May 24 to serve a protective order against Joshua W. Kennedy, 36. According to a Carlin Police Department report, the city’s animal control officer had contacted a relative of Kennedy a week earlier in regard to animal control violations. The following day, the officer received a text stating that her house was being watched, and warning her not to mess with the family.

In subsequent phone calls Kennedy allegedly threatened to kill the officer’s family members, making eight calls in a two-hour period. The calls were apparently made from Iowa, where police served a temporary protective order against Kennedy.

The Elko District Attorney’s office filed a criminal complaint against Kennedy on June 9, charging him with felony stalking. The protective order expired on July 8.

Kennedy was arrested Wednesday at the Elko County Jail on the stalking warrant. His bail was listed at $50,000.

