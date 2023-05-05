ELKO – A Carlin man arrested last summer on a charge of sexual assault on a child was booked Thursday on an additional felony charge of luring a child to engage in sex.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday accuses Andrew J. Hockenberry, 28, of attempting to lure a 13-year-old to meet him at the “gravel pits.” The alleged offenses in April 2022 included asking her lude questions, smacking her on the “butt” and asking her to send nude pictures over Facebook Messenger.

The earlier sex case claims Hockenberry served an 11-year-old girl orange juice with alcohol and then had sexual intercourse with her in the summer of 2021. He pleaded not guilty on April 17.

He was also booked May 12, 2022, on two counts of domestic battery.

Hockenberry had already been jailed on May 6, 2022, for third-offense violation of an extended order for protection against domestic violence.

According to jail records, he called a woman 29 times over a two-day period, asking her to bail him out of jail.

Hockenberry was also arrested on parole violations in September 2019, in January 2020, and again in September 2021.

He was arrested in April 2017 following a fight at the jail. Another inmate reportedly called him a “cho-mo” (child molester) and Hockenberry beat him. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted battery by a prisoner and was sentenced by District Judge Al Kacin in August 2017 to 32 months in prison, with credit for 133 days served.

He earlier pleaded guilty to one count of theft and was given a suspended sentenced in March 2017 and ordered to pay $3,588 restitution to the victim.

He was also sentenced to up to six years in prison on a burglary charge in 2016 by District Judge Nancy Porter.