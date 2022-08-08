Carlin man accused of stabbing

ELKO – A Carlin man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another Carlin resident.

The victim told Carlin police he was walking on South Seventh Street when Anthony P. Burnett, 54, pulled up in a vehicle, got out, and stabbed him in the left arm with what was believed to be switchblade knife. A police statement on the July 30 incident said the two men “have known each other for several years, and recently have been on bad terms.”

The officer observed a clean stab wound to the left shoulder area.

Burnett reportedly fled the scene but was located a short time later by Elko Police Department officers on West Idaho Street near the airport.

He was booked into Elko County Jail on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon, with bail listed at $20,000.

Burrnett has been arrested multiple times in Elko County and was sentenced to prison in October 2019 for grand larceny and possession of stolen credit card, according to Nevada Department of Corrections records.

He was also arrested twice in the summer of 2018 for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order.

Those arrests came after one in November 2017 in which he was booked on charges of domestic battery, resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.

Most recently, Burnett was arrested in September 2019 for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, drug paraphernalia, second-offense driving under the influence, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to possess or surrender driver’s license, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

He pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six days in jail by District Judge Mason Simons.