Carlin man arrested on suspicion of lewdness with teen

ELKO – A Carlin man was booked in jail on Tuesday on suspicion of committing a lewd act on a child under 16 years old that occurred over a range of about two years.

Jose I. Hernandez, 55, was arrested on one count of lewdness with a 14 or 15 year old child by a person 18 years of age or over, a category “B” felony, and a lesser charge of unlawful contact with a child under 16 years old, a gross misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim told police through the incidents occurred between 2019 and March of 2021 and included conduct that “a reasonable child of like age would feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated or harassed.”

Police reported the victim detailed actions by Hernandez such as getting her alone in a vehicle by offering driving lessons, unwanted touching, knocking on the bedroom door to wake her up for a hug when her mother was not home and installing software on her phone to track her location.

The victim also recounted being told by Hernandez that if she or her mother left him, he said he would follow them and “bury them ‘out back’ or words of similar import,” the police report stated.

Hernandez was jailed on $250,000 bail.

Jose I. Hernandez

Hernandez

 ELKO CO. JAIL
