Carlin man booked on protective order

ELKO – A Carlin man was booked on a felony charge of violating a woman’s extended protection order after repeatedly calling her and asking her to bail him out of Elko County Jail, according to court documents.

Andrew J. Hockenberry, 27, was arrested May 6 in Carlin for failure to appear in court on a traffic citation. Police were advised that the woman had a protection order against him in another state that is valid until December 2026. Hockenberry was not to contact her or be within 1,000 feet of her.

Jail phone records indicate Hockenberry called the woman 29 times over a two-day period. His bail on the violation plus the traffic ticket was listed at $15,460.

Two domestic battery charges were added Monday from warrants.

According to jail records, Hockenberry was also arrested on parole violations in September 2019, in January 2020, and again in September 2021.

Following a fight at the jail, he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted battery by a prisoner and was sentenced by District Judge Al Kacin in August 2017 to 32 months in prison with credit for 133 days served.

He earlier pleaded guilty to one count of theft and was given a suspended sentenced in March 2017 and ordered to pay $3,588 restitution to the victim.

He was also sentenced to up to six years in prison on a burglary charge in 2016 by District Judge Nancy Porter.

