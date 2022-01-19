Carlin man charged in fatal crash

ELKO – A Carlin man has been charged in last summer’s high-speed crash that killed a 6-year-old girl and injured three other passengers.

Zachary Rasmussen, 22, was booked Tuesday on more than $500,000 bail for multiple charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, as well as leaving the scene of the crash.

Rasmussen is accused of driving his Chevy pickup into the back of a Chevy Tahoe SUV on Chestnut Street in Carlin around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 27.

“The vehicles at the scene had damage consistent with a crash at highway speeds,” stated a police report.

Carlin Police Chief Kevin McKinney provided details of the investigation to the Elko District Attorney’s Office, saying Rasmussen’s blood-alcohol level remained above the legal limit four and a half hours after the crash when blood was drawn.

A criminal complaint was filed on Jan. 10 charging Rasmussen with causing the crash that killed Mayzee Dixon. The Carlin Police Department posted Facebook photos of the girl in September, offering condolences to her family.

Dixon’s parents were in the vehicle along with other children. One of the passengers who survived suffered a head injury and another had a brain bleed, broken ribs and other injuries.

Carlin girl killed in high-speed crash CARLIN – A 6-year-old girl was killed and four other people injured when their SUV was struck from behind by a fast-moving pickup in the middl…

As an officer approached the scene of the crash he reported seeing a man later identified as Rasmussen get out of the driver’s side door of the pickup and begin walking, then running away. Police said he refused to follow orders to stop, then fell in a ditch next to the stop sign at 12th and Bush streets.

Meanwhile, officers were busy trying to enter the SUV and render aid to the victims, but the doors were locked.

Carlin Volunteer Ambulance arrived and began extricating the passengers. Due to the severity of the accident, personnel from Elko Fire, Elko Ambulance, the Nevada Highway Patrol, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and the Elko Police Department assisted in the response and the initial investigation.

Less than half an hour after the accident was reported, police were called to residence where Rasmussen was found naked and covered in scrapes and blood. Clothing that matched the apparent driver was lying on the floor, and the man smelled of alcohol, police stated.

Rasmussen was booked Tuesday on three counts of driving under the influence resulting in death or substantial bodily harm; three counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm; and four counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident. His bail was listed at $560,000.

All 10 of the charges are Category B felonies, which each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 6