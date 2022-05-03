Carlin man convicted of child rape to be released from prison

ELKO – A Carlin man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child nearly three decades ago -- and whose case was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court -- will be released from prison in June.

Troy D. Brown was 22 years old in 1994 when he raped a 9-year-old girl while her mother was at a tavern and her stepfather was working at a mine.

Original charges included attempted murder. The girl called her mother, who came home and found her covered in blood from the waist down, court documents said. The girl said the man who assaulted her was strangling her and she pretended to be dead until he left.

A Washoe County forensic scientist testified that DNA evidence indicated there was a 99.9% chance that Brown was the perpetrator. The victim, however, did not positively identify Brown as the assailant during his trial.

Brown was convicted of two counts of child sexual assault and sentenced in June 2004 to life in prison with the possibility of parole on both counts.

Brown appealed the conviction to the Nevada Supreme Court, which sent him back to district court for resentencing but he received the same punishment.

He appealed again, and in 2008 a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that the DNA testimony was misleading.

The case was sent to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2009. At the time, his original defense attorney David Lockie remembered it as being a very early DNA case in the county, and said that type of evidence “was mistrusted in the court system at that time,” according to Elko Daily Free Press files.

“There was considerable doubt, in my opinion, as to whether Troy Don Brown perpetrated the crime or not,” Lockie said. “He always adamantly denied he had anything to do with the crime.”

Brown’s case was believed to be the first criminal case from Elko County to be accepted and heard by the nation’s highest court.

At the time, Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto issued a statement saying “Troy Brown should not have had this conviction overturned by the federal courts. The Nevada Attorney General’s office is dedicated to assuring that every case will be tried in keeping with the letter of the law. We are prepared to argue to the highest court of the land to keep this commitment.”

The Supreme Court reversed the 9th Circuit decision and Brown remained in prison.

The Nevada Parole Board’s fifth hearing for Brown was conducted in March, and he will be released from the Lovelock Correctional Center in June.

