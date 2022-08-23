Carlin man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-80

ELKO – A Carlin man died when his car overturned on Interstate 80 about 10 miles east of Winnemucca.

Nevada State Police were called to the scene at 7:38 a.m. Aug. 7.

“Preliminary investigation determined that a white Buick sedan was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in the left travel lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Buick drove off the left side of the road into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to overturn,” stated NSP.

The driver, Travis Morris, 36, was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.