Carlin man found guilty in bartender beating

ELKO – A Carlin man has been found guilty of attempted murder in the beating of a bartender in an incident stemming from 2019.

Clifford Baysinger, 54, was found guilty of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and burglary during which a deadly weapon is obtained, both category “B” felonies.

Baysinger’s case was heard in Elko District Court before Judge Al Kacin. The trial lasted three days, concluding on Dec. 10.

On Oct. 27, 2019, Baysinger was arrested after officers were called to the Peacock Lounge in Carlin on a report of an altercation at around 2 a.m.

Bartender James Dudding had asked Baysinger to be removed from the premises for drunk and disorderly conduct, according to the police report.

About two hours later, police were called again with dispatch reporting that Baysinger called in admitting he struck a man in the head and asking for an officer.

Video footage observed by police showed a man identified as Baysinger running into the Lounge and attacking another man standing behind the bar, who was identified as Dudding.

Police reported that during the fight, Dudding grabbed a bat from behind the bar and swung it at Baysinger, who later gained control of the bat after Dudding tripped and fell backward. Baysinger then proceeded strike Dudding with his elbow before taking the bat and striking Dudding in the head and above and below the waist.

Dudding was airlifted to a hospital in Utah with internal bleeding, a broken leg and a skull fracture, police reported.

Testifying at the trial, Dudding said he was diagnosed with traumatic brain injury. He explained that he suffers from injuries from the incident, including pain, seizures and reduced use of his right hand. He uses special utensils to eat, struggles with speaking and getting dressed, and cannot resume his work as an artist.

Baysinger faces a maximum penalty of 2 to 20 years for the attempted murder charge, and an additional 2 to 20 years for the deadly weapon enhancement that must run consecutive to the attempted murder charge, for a possible 16 to 40 years in prison with the 40% rule.

For burglary with a deadly weapon, Baysinger faces an additional 2 to 15 years.

If all sentences run consecutive, he could be sentenced to a total of 55 years in prison.

During the trial, Baysinger was represented by attorney Gary Woodbury. Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram prosecuted for the state.

A sentencing date is pending.

