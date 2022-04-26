Carlin man gets prison in assault, battery cases

ELKO – A Carlin man has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison after pleading no contest to domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon in separate cases.

Cody R. Martin, 40, was sentenced this month by District Judge Mason Simons to 28-72 months in each case, to be served consecutively.

Carlin police were called to a residence on the evening of Aug. 7, 2021, after Martin had entered and “proceeded to strangle” a woman while she was sleeping. He was arrested on a felony charge of domestic violence by strangulation.

At the time, Carlin Police Chief Kevin McKinney said Martin had been suspected of seven previous incidents that year. Elko County Jail records show he was arrested four times in 2021.

In November 2020, Carlin police were called to a different home shortly before 5 a.m. where Martin had pinned the same woman on the bed while holding a gun. She fled into the bathroom but Martin broke down the door and “put the gun to her demanding money,” police reported.

Martin was originally charged with burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery and carrying a concealed weapon in that case.

Jail records also show an arrest in 2018 for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0