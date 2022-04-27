Carlin man sentenced for attempted murder

ELKO -- A Carlin man found guilty of attempted murder in the beating of a bartender has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

Police officers were called to the Peacock Lounge in Carlin on a report of an altercation at around 2 a.m. Oct. 27, 2019. Bartender James Dudding had asked Baysinger to be removed from the premises for drunk and disorderly conduct.

About two hours later, police were called again with dispatch reporting that Baysinger called in admitting he struck a man in the head and asking for an officer.

Video footage observed by police showed a man identified as Baysinger running into the Lounge and attacking another man standing behind the bar, who was identified as Dudding.

Police reported that during the fight, Dudding grabbed a bat from behind the bar and swung it at Baysinger, who later gained control of the bat after Dudding tripped and fell backward. Baysinger then proceeded strike Dudding with his elbow before taking the bat and striking Dudding in the head and above and below the waist.

Dudding was airlifted to a hospital in Utah with internal bleeding, a broken leg and a skull fracture, police reported.

Baysinger’s case was heard in Elko District Court before Judge Al Kacin. The trial lasted three days, concluding on Dec. 10.

Testifying at the trial, Dudding said he suffers from injuries from the incident, including pain, seizures and reduced use of his right hand. He uses special utensils to eat, struggles with speaking and getting dressed, and cannot resume his work as an artist.

A University of Utah neurosurgeon told jurors Dudding was diagnosed with traumatic brain injury.

Kacin sentenced Baysinger on April 19 to 96-240 months in prison for attempted murder, plus a consecutive 24-60 months for a deadly weapon enhancement.

The sentence includes a concurrent 38-96 months for burglary during which as deadly weapon was obtained.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 0