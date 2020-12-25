Carlin man sentenced to prison for break-ins

ELKO – A Carlin man was sentenced up to two years in prison for burglarizing two homes six months ago.

Jeffrey E. Morreira Jr., 26, pleaded guilty in Elko District Court to two counts of burglary, a category “B” felony, and one count of grand larceny, a category “C” felony, before Judge Al Kacin.

On Dec. 14, he was sentenced by Kacin to 19-48 months on each count to be served concurrently to one another, and credited with 139 served in the Elko County Jail.

He was represented by Sherburne Macfarlan.

Morreira was arrested twice in June in connection with two burglaries between June 1 and June 8 in Carlin neighborhoods, one of which the victim discovered when someone was trying to sell their property.

He was booked on charges of burglary; receiving, possessing or withhold a stolen firearm; and possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, police said they found some of the stolen items in Morreira’s backpack.

After one burglary, a man turned in a gun to police, saying Morreira offered to sell it for $250 but gave it to him instead, telling the man it was not stolen.

Morreira was out on bail when we was arrested on Sept. 15 for driving without a driver’s license, motorcycle/moped fender violation, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear on a traffic citation.

