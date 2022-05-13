Carlin man sentenced to up to 50 years in prison for fatal crash

ELKO – A Carlin man was sentenced Friday to 20-50 years in prison for a crash last summer that killed a 6-year-old girl.

Zachary Rasmussen, 22, originally faced 10 charges in the Aug. 27 crash on Chestnut Street in Carlin. He was accused of driving his Chevy pickup into the back of a Chevy Tahoe SUV at “highway speeds,” and his blood-alcohol level remained above the legal limit four and a half hours after the crash.

Rasmussen pleaded no contest to three counts of driving under the influence causing death or substantial bodily harm, and one count of failure to stop at the scene of a crash involving personal injury or death.

Following a statement from the girl’s parents -- who were both seriously injured in the crash -- District Judge Mason Simons sentenced Rasmussen to four consecutive prison terms: 8-20 years for the death of Mayzee Dixon, 5-12.5 years each for the injuries to Mindi Dixon and Anthony Burnett, and 2-5 years for fleeing the scene. He was also fined a total of $8,000.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. In their statement to the court, Dixon and Burnett described how they and Mayzee, along with their 8-year-old son Zayden, 5-year-old daughter Autumn and their dog were “getting an early start headed home to Las Vegas after visiting friends in Carlin. … We had only made it a quarter of a mile when our SUV was struck from behind.”

“Tony was knocked unconscious, he had 19 broken ribs and a serious concussion. At some point first responders had believed him to be deceased,” Mindi said. “I myself had a broken spine, 9 broken ribs that had separated from the muscle, and a brain bleed. Our son Zayden was pinned under the passenger's seat. … Amazingly our daughter Autumn suffered no physical injuries. Our daughter Mayzee was killed that morning. Her voice was forever silenced.”

Mindi recalled how the pickup’s driver jumped from his vehicle and ran from the scene. “While our children can be heard screaming and my family lay broken and dying inside, he ran away.”

The injured survivors were flown to Salt Lake City for medical treatment.

Mindi said she woke up in the intensive care unit five days after the crash. “That is when I learned we had been victims of a drunk driver and that our daughter Mayzee was killed.”

“She was excited for school to start,” Mindi wrote. “She was perfect in all her imperfections. She taught us something every day. She would wait weeks for that special doll for her birthday only to give it away to a little girl she barely knew.”

Weeks of painful recovery and complications followed, including brain surgery for her husband. “Separated from our surviving children while trying to make it through the loss and grief of Mayzee's death. Unable to work and provide for our family in the ways that we were accustomed to. Seeing the pain and sadness in our children's eyes,” the couple said.

They sympathized with the first responders and residents who were at the scene of the crash. “To the civilians who heard it and ran to help us and are now left with visions of what they found inside that vehicle. The woman on her way to work who stopped to help me find my daughter as I was wandering around outside the vehicle with Autumn and the dog. She was the one to hold Mayzee's hand while she passed. An entire town who was startled out of their sleep by the massive sound of metal hitting metal that could be heard miles from the point of impact … Zayden and Autumn sitting next to their sister who had just been killed. The volunteer firefighter who carried her from the car to the gurney to lay her to rest. The list of victims of this crime is endless.”

Rasmussen remained free until he was charged and arrested in January.

According to Carlin Police Chief Kevin McKinney, an officer who approached the scene of the crash saw a man later identified as Rasmussen get out of the driver’s side door of the pickup and begin walking, then running away. Police said he refused to follow orders to stop, then fell in a ditch next to the stop sign at 12th and Bush streets.

Meanwhile, officers were busy trying to enter the SUV and render aid to the victims, but the doors were locked. Carlin Volunteer Ambulance arrived and began extricating the passengers. Due to the severity of the accident, personnel from Elko Fire, Elko Ambulance, the Nevada Highway Patrol, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and the Elko Police Department assisted in the response and the initial investigation.

Less than half an hour after the accident was reported, police were called to a residence where Rasmussen was found naked and covered in scrapes and blood. Clothing that matched the apparent driver was lying on the floor, and the man smelled of alcohol, police stated.

The Carlin Police Department posted Facebook photos of Mayzee in September, offering condolences to her family.

