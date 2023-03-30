ELKO – A Carlin man who was arrested March 20 for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person admitted he was carrying a set of lock picks, and even showed the police officer which one he would use to get into the officer’s Ford.

Jeffrey E. Morreira Jr., 29, was a passenger in his motorhome being driving by a woman when it was pulled over on 10th Street. Police had observed that the registration was expired.

When Morreira gave officers permission to search the vehicle he also told them they would find a firearm behind his seat, according to the arrest report. He said he received it as a birthday present.

Morreira told police he thought he would only receive a warning, but an officer read the suspect his Miranda rights. Then they noticed a lock pick set attached to his waistband. When they asked what it was, Morreira reportedly told them it was “jiggler keys.”

When the officer said he didn’t know what that was, Morreira proceeded to give him a verbal demonstration and asked what type of vehicle the officer drives. Then he showed him which one of the keys would give him access to his vehicle.

Morreira was booked on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of burglary tools. His bail was listed at $22,500.

According to jail records, he has been arrested 10 times over the past seven years, including on drug charges. He was sentenced to prison in December 2020 for burglarizing two homes in Carlin.

Morreira was also arrested in June 2016 on charges of burglarizing a thrift store in Carlin. Police said they saw him loitering by a railroad car, which they searched and found the cash register inside.