Try 1 month for 99¢

ELKO – A Carlin elementary school teacher pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Monday.

Charlotte E. Rhoden, 37, was arraigned Jan. 7 in Elko District Court on one count of possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance for the purpose of sale, a category D felony.

She pleaded guilty before Judge Nancy Porter in accordance with a plea agreement filed Oct. 5 that dropped one count of trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance, a category B felony, court documents say.

Rhoden was arrested Sept. 7 after midnight in a construction zone outside of Carlin on multiple charges including using or possessing drug paraphernalia, furnishing a controlled substance to a prisoner, and speeding.

Carlin Police Chief Dennis Fobes told the Elko Daily Free Press that officers found 13.5 grams of methamphetamine and sales and drug paraphernalia in her car.

Rhoden, a fourth-grade teacher at Carlin Combined Schools, was placed on paid administrative leave by the Elko County School District following her arrest.

A person convicted of the charge could receive one to four years in prison and be ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

Sentencing was set for April 1.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments