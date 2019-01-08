ELKO – A Carlin elementary school teacher pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Monday.
Charlotte E. Rhoden, 37, was arraigned Jan. 7 in Elko District Court on one count of possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance for the purpose of sale, a category D felony.
She pleaded guilty before Judge Nancy Porter in accordance with a plea agreement filed Oct. 5 that dropped one count of trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance, a category B felony, court documents say.
Rhoden was arrested Sept. 7 after midnight in a construction zone outside of Carlin on multiple charges including using or possessing drug paraphernalia, furnishing a controlled substance to a prisoner, and speeding.
Carlin Police Chief Dennis Fobes told the Elko Daily Free Press that officers found 13.5 grams of methamphetamine and sales and drug paraphernalia in her car.
Rhoden, a fourth-grade teacher at Carlin Combined Schools, was placed on paid administrative leave by the Elko County School District following her arrest.
A person convicted of the charge could receive one to four years in prison and be ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.
Sentencing was set for April 1.
