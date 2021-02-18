Carlin woman accused of killing cat

ELKO – A Carlin woman has been charged with a felony offense after her husband said she slit their cat’s throat.

Carlin police were called at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 by Guy Donovan, who told them he had received picture messages from his wife Robyn showing the dead cat on the back porch of their house. He said the incident was witnessed by a 10-year-old boy and his mother who live on a different street.

Robyn Donovan had been staying with a friend but her vehicle was located across from the house later that night, and police confronted her about the allegation. According to a police report, she said the cat attacked her and she had to kill it, but she denied cutting its throat.

Donovan was charged with unlawful killing of a cat, a category “D” felony, by cutting its throat with a kitchen knife and/or breaking its neck.

A category “D” felony is punishable by 1-4 years in prison and a fine of $5,000.

Her bail was listed at $25,000.

