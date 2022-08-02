Carlin woman arrested for home invasion

ELKO – A Carlin woman was arrested Friday night on a charge of home invasion.

Carlin police were called to a Camp Street residence around 8:45 p.m. on a report of a female breaking into a residence. When they arrived they found Jodie E. Longtree, 22, on the ground.

Longtree reportedly kicked in the front door and broke an exterior window. “The door came open to the residence and Longtree battered a female inside of the residence punching her twice,” stated the officer’s declaration of probable cause for arrest.

She was then forcibly removed from the residence by the homeowners, who punched her, police said. An ambulance was called to transport her to the hospital in Elko.

“While trying to obtain vital signs from Longtree she kicked an EMT inside of the ambulance several times,” stated the officer’s report.

She was booked on charges of home invasion, residential burglary and battery on a protected person, with bail listed at $60,000.

According to Elko County Jail records, Longtree was also arrested in June 2020 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for two counts of battery on a protected person.

She pleaded no contest in September 2020 to disturbing the peace and was ordered to see a physician and take prescribed medications, and provide the court proof of a mental health evaluation and a care plan.