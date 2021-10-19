Carlin woman charged with child abuse

ELKO – A Carlin woman was arrested Thursday on a child abuse charge after her son suffered injuries in July that led to him being transported to a Utah hospital.

Sara K. Jones, 24, and the child’s father had taken him to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on July 18. A physician at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City later confirmed an impact injury on his head and face, an injury on his scalp from his hair being pulled, and a buckle fracture on his right forearm.

Carlin police and the Nevada Department of Child and Family Services investigated, and the parents provided possible explanations for the injuries. But when police visited the mother a week later she admitted causing them, according to a Carlin police report.

Jones was charged in September and arrested Oct. 14. Her bail was listed at $15,000.

--

This week's felony arrests:

