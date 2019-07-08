ELKO – A Carlin woman and an Elko man were arrested Sunday in Winnemucca after being chased a day earlier in Winnemucca following a burglary at the Players Bar.
According to Winnemucca police, a cleaning woman discovered the burglary at about 5 a.m. Saturday. Police were en route when they spotted a vehicle matching her description.
A chase ensued for several miles until the vehicle crashed into a slough of the Humboldt River at the Heckman Ranch. The couple then fled on foot across the river, escaping police despite assistance from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, the Nevada Highway Patrol and Humboldt General Hospital’s Air One Helicopter.
On Sunday morning a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper with a “keen eye” spotted two people walking around an apartment complex who matched the descriptions of the suspects.
When the trooper approached the couple they reportedly began to run away. He followed them in his patrol car through a residential and business area while ordering them to stop on his PA system.
The Winnemucca Police Department and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department arrived to assist, and the suspects finally surrendered.
Jessica Woods was arrested on charges of accessory to burglary and eluding police. Shannon McCoy was booked on charges of resisting a public officer and interfering with a public officer, according to the jail.
Woods’ bail was listed at $25,000. McCoy’s bail was $3,640.
Police would not say what was taken in the burglary.
“This investigation is on-going and more charges are anticipated,” stated police. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Winnemucca Police Department at 775-623-6396.
According to Elko Daily files, Woods was also arrested in September 2015 in Carlin on drug trafficking charges after 51 grams of methamphetamine were confiscated during the serving of a search warrant.
