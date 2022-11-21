Cellphone quickly reveals purse theft

ELKO – A woman who sat her purse down at a bar/restaurant where she worked started receiving money transfer notices from her bank before she noticed it had been stolen.

One of three people charged with crimes in the case was arrested Friday.

Police were called to the business on the evening of May 26 when the theft was reported. The woman said she went to work around 4 p.m. that day and a short time later received notices on her phone that money was being transferred from her account. At first she thought the notices were a scam, then checked and saw that her purse was missing, according to an officer’s report.

About $1,000 in new charges appeared on her credit card using “several Cash App accounts,” and the payments included the names of two recipients. One of them, George A. Smith, 31, of Elko has been arrested.

According to the police report, surveillance footage showed three people walk up to the table where the purse had been left. They looked at the purse and then at the surveillance camera as the man later identified as Smith pointed to it. Smith then flipped a coin and spoke to a woman identified as Kimberly A. Boyer, who then grabbed the purse and shoved it into her own purse. The trio then left the bar together.

Smith, Boyer, and Amber M. Smith were charged in a Nov. 16 criminal complaint with fraudulent use of a credit card and conspiracy to commit possession of a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent.

Smith’s bail was listed at $20,000.

According to Elko County Jail records, he was also charged in August 2019 with using stolen credit cards in November 2017.