ELKO – An Idaho man who was held in Elko County Jail for more than two months on $1 million bail has been released and the charges against him dropped.

Oscar J. Hanes, 41, of Idaho Falls had been scheduled to appear in Elko Justice Court on Feb. 22 for a preliminary hearing on two charges of battery by strangulation. Court officials confirmed this week that his case has been dismissed.

Hanes was arrested Dec. 3 after the Elko Police Department received a report that a female from Idaho was being held against her will at a home on the Upper Indian Colony. The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs were notified, and police said the FBI requested assistance from the Elko Special Response Team in rescuing the victim and taking the suspect into custody.

Original charges on his booking sheet included attempted murder, kidnapping of a minor, sexual assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery by strangulation. His bail was set at $1,010,000 in Elko Justice Court, and remained at that amount after he was formally charged with only two counts of battery by strangulation. Typical bail would be $20,000 or less for the category “C” felonies.

Hanes denied the charges against him. He was represented by a court-appointed attorney who asked for him to be released on his own recognizance or his bail to be reduced.

Meanwhile, family members found out he was diagnosed with borderline heart failure while in jail.

The Idaho man was also arrested 10 years ago in Elko County on charges including possession of an explosive device. When he failed to show up in court, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office placed him on its “Most Wanted” list in June 2013.

Hanes said the alleged device was a 3-ounce plastic container of smokeless pistol powder. Charges were dropped in that case as well.