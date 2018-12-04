ELKO – After more than three hours of jury selection, opening arguments began Tuesday afternoon in the trial of an Elko woman accused of child abuse and neglect of her stepson.
Brandi Gallegos, 30, is charged with one count of child abuse or neglect of a child with substantial bodily harm, and child abuse resulting in bodily harm, both category B felonies.
This is Gallegos’ second appearance to stand trial on these charges in Elko District Court. Ten months ago, the first trial ended in a mistrial when jurors were overheard by a courtroom bailiff discussing evidence presented during the second day of testimony.
According to court documents, an investigation into Gallegos and her husband, Brett, began in April 2014 when untreated injuries suffered by a child about 2 years old were brought to the attention of authorities.
The boy was reported to have a dislocated or fractured elbow, six fractured ribs, cauliflower ear, a laceration on the chin, a black eye, and appeared to have been stabbed in the foot with a fork or similar implement, court documents say.
The charges further stated that Gallegos failed to seek proper or timely medical attention for the child, along with failure to provide him proper nutrition.
In his opening statement, defense attorney Gary Woodbury explained to the jury that the child was “difficult” and had some behavioral issues, according to Gallegos, among them refusing to eat home-cooked food and being accident prone after moving in with the Gallegos shortly after their marriage.
“The boy wouldn’t stay put, and had a tendency to do things that caused self-harm,” Woodbury said, adding that Gallegos was also trying to research reasons why he wouldn’t eat.
Gallegos also suspected the boy had symptoms of fetal alcohol syndrome and was in the process of seeking an evaluation from a local pediatrician before the boy was removed from their home, Woodbury said.
Presenting on behalf of the state, Deputy District Attorney Daniel Roche told jurors several witnesses would be called to testify that the child’s injuries subsided and his behavior improved when he was removed from the defendant’s care and placed in foster care.
“The state intends to present a couple of medical witnesses,” Roche said, one of whom is a board-certified pediatrician who specializes in child abuse and evaluated the child’s case.
“She will testify to the seriousness of his injuries and her professional opinion that in light of the nature of those injuries that he was the victim of child abuse or neglect,” he said.
The trial is expected to conclude by the end of the week.
