ELKO – Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of woman accused of child abuse, 10 months after a mistrial was declared in Elko District Court.

Brandi Gallegos, 30, was on trial for four charges of child abuse on Feb. 1 when a bailiff overheard jurors discussing evidence presented in the case.

The trial was in its second day when Gallegos’ attorney, Gary Woodbury, made a motion for mistrial following an examination of the jurors, which was granted by Judge Nancy Porter.

At the time, District Attorney Tyler Ingram said the state planned to retry the case.

The trial is expected to run from Dec. 4 through the end of the week.

The case goes back to April 2014 when police were called to the Gallegos’ home by the Department of Child and Family Services to look into the physical condition of the couple’s then 2-year-old son.

In 2016, Gallegos and her husband, Brett, were arrested for child abuse or neglect of a child with substantial bodily harm; child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm; and two lesser counts of abuse or neglect.

Brett Gallegos pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of neglect or endangerment of a child, a gross misdemeanor, and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and placed on probation for three years on Aug. 24, 2016.

Brandi Gallegos pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Sept. 19, 2016.

