Child molestation suspect accused of attacking jail deputies

ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested Monday for child sexual assault faces additional charges after allegedly attacking deputies in the Elko County Jail.

Tyler E. Vance, 35, is accused of having sexual contact with a female relative on three past occasions. He appeared before a judge Tuesday in the jail’s courtroom.

After the hearing, as he was being walked back to a holding cell, Vance “abruptly and without provocation” lunged at a detention deputy and pushed him, causing the deputy to strike his head against a concrete wall, according to a statement filed in Elko Justice Court.

He then attacked a second deputy with a closed fist to the face, causing substantial bodily harm, the report said.

Vance was booked on charges of felony battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, gross misdemeanor battery on a protected person, and two counts of resisting a public officer. His bail was listed at $42,280.

Vance was already being held on $505,000 bail on the sex charges.