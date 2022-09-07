 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Child molestation suspect accused of attacking jail deputies

  • 0

ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested Monday for child sexual assault faces additional charges after allegedly attacking deputies in the Elko County Jail.

Tyler E. Vance, 35, is accused of having sexual contact with a female relative on three past occasions. He appeared before a judge Tuesday in the jail’s courtroom.

After the hearing, as he was being walked back to a holding cell, Vance “abruptly and without provocation” lunged at a detention deputy and pushed him, causing the deputy to strike his head against a concrete wall, according to a statement filed in Elko Justice Court.

He then attacked a second deputy with a closed fist to the face, causing substantial bodily harm, the report said.

Vance was booked on charges of felony battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, gross misdemeanor battery on a protected person, and two counts of resisting a public officer. His bail was listed at $42,280.

People are also reading…

Vance was already being held on $505,000 bail on the sex charges.

Tyler Vance

Vance
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces

Aug. 17Amanda L. Iler-Wilson and John C. Wilson, married Dec. 14, 2018

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI found intel on foreign govt's nuclear readiness at Trump home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News