Child sex suspect extradited to Elko

ELKO – An Elko man accused of sexually assault of a 7-year-old girl this summer has been booked into Elko County Jail on $750,000 bail.

Stevan Villa Triste, 53, was arrested last month in St. George, Utah, on a felony warrant issued 10 days earlier by Elko Justice Court.

An Elko Police Department detective began investigating the case in July following a request by the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services.

The girl, a relative of Triste’s, told police that he gave her ice cream and candy before the alleged incidents.

According to the detective’s report, the girl informed other family members but the incident was not reported to police until she and siblings told a neighbor.

Triste repeatedly denied the allegations when interviewed by police.

According to the St. George News, an Elko police officer contacted St. George police with information that Triste was believed to be staying at a residence in St. George. He was arrested on a $750,000 bail warrant issued by the Elko County District Attorney.

Triste faces charges of sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age and lewdness with a child under 14 years of age, both class A felonies that are punishable in Nevada by life imprisonment.

