Cigarette robber sentenced to prison

ELKO – A Battle Mountain man who was accused of two armed robberies in Elko has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Clifford G. Dixon, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and was sentenced on May 23 by District Judge Al Kacin to two consecutive prison terms totaling four to 10 years. He was also ordered to pay a total of $711 to two stores.

Dixon was arrested Dec. 6, a day after a small grocery store and a convenience store were robbed. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and Dixon was spotted later that day playing poker machines at a different convenience store.

The first robbery was at approximately 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at a store in the “tree streets” area of Elko. The suspect produced a silver handgun and demanded cash and a carton of cigarettes, then fled the business on foot in an unknown direction.

The second robbery occurred about an hour later at a gas station/convenience store on Idaho Street. The same suspect again produced a silver handgun and demanded cash and a carton of cigarettes, then fled in what was described as a dark colored “beat up” passenger car.

Police said Dixon was carrying heroin, meth and prescription pills when he was arrested. A document filed in support of Dixon’s arrest said he admitted to the robberies, telling police he owed money for drugs.

Dixon was originally booked on two counts of robbery enhanced with a deadly weapon and three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He was also booked on an August 27 criminal complaint for misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle. That complaint accused Dixon of taking his roommate’s vehicle and failing to return it.

--

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0