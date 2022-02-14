City approves $12,500 settlement over arrest

ELKO – The Elko City Council unanimously approved a settlement agreement between the Elko Police Department and a local man arrested during a 2019 traffic stop.

Richard Arzola, 63, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Aug. 21, alleging two Elko police officers deprived him of his constitutional rights.

According to the settlement agreement, Arzola claimed he was falsely arrested and the officers used excessive force.

Both sides agreed to a $12,500 amount, but the payment is not to be “considered an admission of fault, liability or wrongdoing whatsoever by any of the parties."

The settlement also stipulates the lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice and each side must cover their own legal fees and costs.

City Attorney Dave Stanton said the agreement was negotiated independently without his input but he agreed with the City’s position and believed the officers were not at fault.

“It’s pretty standard stuff; the city is not admitting to liability and don’t acknowledge anything was done wrong,” Stanton said. “Quite frankly, I don’t think anything was done wrong.”

Stanton added that the settlement was “designed to prevent the risk that’s inherent in any litigation and to save the parties money.”

City Manager Curtis Calder said that although the settlement was for $12,000, the City’s maximum settlement amount is $5,000 from its insurance pool deductible.

According to court documents, the incident involved two officers who approached a man driving through a Southside neighborhood on Dec. 19, 2019. The officers ran a check on a driver’s license with Elko Central Dispatch that was reported to be suspended.

When Arzola started arguing with officers that his driver's license was valid, officers asked him to exit his vehicle. While he was being placed under arrest for driving with a suspended license, Arzola reportedly began to pull away and resist officers.

After Arzola began to comply, an officer found a plastic baggie he identified as containing methamphetamine and a burnt glass pipe.

Dispatch then told the officers their initial check was for Richard Arzola Jr. and that Arzola Sr.’s driver’s license was valid.

Arzola Sr. was booked into jail on charges of using or possessing drug-related paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and resisting a public officer.

Although a criminal complaint was filed on Dec. 27, 2019, the charges were dismissed and the case was closed, according to the Elko Justice Court.

