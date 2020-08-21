× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The City of Elko announced it had settled a $4.26 million lawsuit with about 70 southside residents whose homes were damaged in the 2017 Humboldt River Flood for $835,000.

“During an Aug. 20 hearing before Judge Al Kacin, the City of Elko and essentially all of the plaintiffs in the ongoing flood litigation agreed to a settlement and release of all claims for $835,000,” stated the City in a press release.

City Manager Curtis Calder said the Nevada Public Agency Insurance Pool’s legal counsel made a verbal offer to settle in Elko District Court with the plaintiffs.

At least one plaintiff did not agree to the settlement at Thursday’s hearing, Calder said.

“Settlement discussions will probably continue with that one plaintiff until it’s resolved,” he explained.

If the settlement moves forward with the 70 plaintiffs, they could each receive about $11,928,57.

Calder said he was unsure how it would be divided among the plaintiffs because it depended on if the one plaintiff chose to accept the settlement or not, and because final settlement documents still need to be drafted, reviewed, signed and submitted to the court.

“For all intents and purposes, I think it’s complete,” Calder said.

Assemblyman John Ellison, who was also a plaintiff in the lawsuit, called the settlement a victory for the residents because it brought awareness to the City’s maintenance of the Humboldt River.

“To me, it was a win to try to bring awareness to the issues of maintaining this river and keeping it repaired,” Ellison said. “It brings awareness to the problem for the future, and if nothing else, that is a major win for these people.”

The settlement concludes more than two years of litigation that began Dec. 15, 2017, when 60 Elko residents filed a lawsuit. It claimed the City was responsible for the Humboldt River Flood due to the river’s relocation for Project Lifesaver in 1979.

The suit also claimed the City’s construction of a levee at 12th Street Bridge in 1992 was inadequate and exposed the southside area of Elko “to a heightened risk of flooding.”

In early February 2017, after two months of heavy snowfall and three days of unseasonably warm temperatures, snowmelt caused an overflow of the Humboldt River’s banks that flooded southside neighborhoods and closed Southside Elementary.

The plaintiffs charged the City with negligence, trespass, nuisance and inverse condemnation by the City, and asked $3.6 million, or about $15,000 per litigant plus court costs for named in the suit, which initially included about 60 plaintiffs.

Several months later, the third amended complaint added 11 more plaintiffs, raising the suit to more than $4 million.

In November 2018, the City made a motion to dismiss the third amended complaint, which was denied by Kacin on March 13, 2019.

Kacin said the motion was denied “in the court’s opinion, the plaintiffs have not failed to state a claim for trespass, nuisance and inverse condemnation.”

Calder said the city insurance pool attorney and the plaintiffs had been engaged in mediation since then.

“There have been several off-site mediation conferences as well as discussions leading up to the hearing held today,” he explained.

Calder said the City was “pleased” with the settlement.

“We’ve been working toward this goal for a while with mediation efforts. The City and the insurance pool were negotiating in good faith, and we came to a number that worked for everybody, so we’re pleased with the outcome.”

---

Below is a photo gallery from the Humboldt River Flood in February 2017.

