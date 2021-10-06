Clark County man accused of stealing vehicle from towing yard

ELKO – A report of a truck being stolen from a towing yard early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Clark County man.

Casey C. Quigley, 27, of Sandy Valley, was booked in Elko County jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand larceny of a vehicle and conspiracy to buy, possess, or receive stolen property.

Elko police were called to Lostra Brothers towing yard on Sunday by an employee who reported a blue 2018 Toyota Tundra was stolen along with personal items and keys.

According to the police report, video surveillance of the yard obtained by law enforcement showed a male entering the tow yard through the main gate at 12:45 a.m. and driving out of the lot in the truck about 15 minutes later.

Police identified the man as Quigley, and they found him walking in the vicinity of Fifth and Cedar streets the next day.

Quigley “admitted to the grand larceny of the motor vehicle" and told officers where the truck could be located, the report said. The personal items and keys were also found on Quigley.

He was jailed on $21,140 bail.

