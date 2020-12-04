Cold case murders: Clues still sought from slayings that date as far back as 1970s

ELKO – Four new murder cases are being prosecuted in Elko County this year, while several “cold cases” from prior years remain unsolved and three murder suspects remain at large after fleeing town.
When two 16-year-old girls were killed in separate incidents this year, law enforcement agencies quickly tracked down suspects who have been charged with murder. But even with tips from the public, sometimes killers go for years or decades without being caught.
Four unsolved slayings were featured this summer in an exhibit at Northeastern Nevada Museum titled “The Great Basin Murders.” Meanwhile, two homicides in Elko and one in West Wendover have never been prosecuted because the suspects apparently fled the country.
One of the most widely publicized cold cases involved the 1993 slaying of “Shafter Jane Doe,” an unidentified female murder victim found off an Interstate 80 exit named after a ghost town in eastern Elko County.
A traveler found her naked body, posed like a cross, in the sagebrush on Nov. 16. She had been shot once in the back and once in the chest. Her age was estimated at 27.
Multiple detectives at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office have worked the case over the years, but the woman is still unidentified.
Elko County Chief Deputy Coroner Nick Czegledi said he has been in contact with Yolanda McClary of the “Cold Justice” true crime TV series as the investigation continues. Shafter Jane’s DNA is now being searched through a system that is much more accurate and extensive than it was when she was murdered a quarter-century ago.
A few potential matches have been found – including one in Pennsylvania, one in the Southwest and one in Australia – but no close relatives beyond fourth cousins. Building a family tree back to the 18th century to find intersecting branches is a time-consuming process.
“Of course, we’re looking for the bad guy, too,” Czegledi said. While reviewing material kept in the sheriff’s office evidence vault, a DNA sample from her killer was found and sent off to find possible matches. None came up. Czegledi said the next step will be to run the sample through Interpol for a possible match outside of the U.S.
One name that has come up in the past as a possible suspect is David Wayne Eaton, who was tied through DNA evidence to a 1988 cold case near Casper, Wyoming. Eaton was charged 10 years after the murder and convicted, but his death sentence was thrown out by a judge in 2014.
———
Three other Great Basin murder victims found in Elko County date back to the 1970s. Devil’s Gate Jane Doe was found in 1972 near Deeth, Starr Valley Jane Doe was found in 1972, and Thousand Springs Jane Doe in 1974.
Those were all well before Czegledi began working with the sheriff’s office. But when the Elko Daily did a 1998 interview with sheriff’s detective Mike Kolsch, he said he believed the killer may have been the notorious Ted Bundy.
Bundy confessed to 30 murders before he was executed in 1989. Several of them were committed in Washington, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. Although his documented cases started in 1974, he told interviewers that he began killing as early as 1971.
Starr Valley Jane Doe’s naked body was found by a rancher in July 1972. She had been shot in the head and neck, and posed with her arms and legs extended. Her age was estimated at 20 to 25. Although one fingerprint was intact, she was never identified.
Kolsch said a witness reported seeing a Volkswagen leaving the area a few days prior. Bundy was living in Salt Lake City at the time and drove a Volkswagen. However, Czegledi said the car seen in Nevada had a Tennessee license plate, and he was not aware of any evidence connecting the death to Bundy.
Devil’s Gate Jane Doe’s body was found in a shallow grave north of Deeth in October of 1972. The white, possibly racially mixed adult was believed to be 15 to 18 years old.
Other than the murders being within three months of each other, Czegledi said there was no evidence connecting them.
Thousand Springs Jane Doe’s body was found two years later, in July 1974. The woman in her late teens to early 20s was spotted by tourists in a dry wash 33 miles north of Wells, where the California Trail runs into U.S. Highway 93.
The killer had attempted to burn the body.
———
Cold cases are not a high priority for law enforcement, especially ones that happened decades ago.
“What you want to try to do is keep coming back at it,” Czegledi said, hoping that someone with knowledge of the crime will come forward.
“Allegiances change,” he said.
Advances in technology such as DNA identification also help, he said. “That’s why we’re not allowed to throw anything away on a homicide case. You just don’t know what’s down the road.”
Cold cases may be left to retired detectives or media such as “Cold Justice” to explore.
“Our detectives follow up on leads that come in, but on the older cases, they are few and far between,” said Lt. Mike Palhegyi of the Elko Police Department.
The work can be more frustrating when neither the victim nor killer has been identified.
Two days before Christmas in 2010, the remains of a black man were found along Interstate 80 about 16 miles east of Elko.
Czegledi said Washoe County Forensic Investigative Services were called out and the remains were taken to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The victim “was short in stature,” he said. It is believed that his body had been lying along the freeway for a long period of time before being discovered.
“It is also believed that the dental work that the decedent had was not performed here in America.”
———
Sometimes law enforcement agencies identify a body yet fail to turn up any suspects. Two such cases occurred in the late 1980s along U.S. Highway 93 south of Jackpot.
The body of Terry Gene Jarolimek, 33, a native of Twin Falls County, was discovered Feb. 8, 1988, in a ravine 50 feet west of U.S. Highway 93, where his Subaru station wagon was parked on the shoulder. He had a wife and two young daughters at home, and was traveling to his in-laws in California.
NHP troopers found his car parked along the highway on Feb. 7, and tagged it. Jarolimek’s body wasn’t noticed until it was spotted by a passing motorist about 12:30 p.m. the following day.
The cold case was investigated 20 years later by Elko County Sheriff’s Detective Dennis Journigan, who said Jarolimek had been marched down to the ravine and killed execution-style with a .22 caliber revolver.
The highway patrol set up a roadblock in an effort to identify any regular travelers who may have witnessed the crime.
Two suspects are believed to have been involved. Journigan believed Jarolimek may have stopped to help someone with car trouble, and came across something the occupants did not want him to see.
It appeared that Jarolimek ran back to his car, where he was punched in the face and his glasses broken before he was fatally shot. His wallet was stolen, and his car keys tossed into the brush.
———
Two men from Twin Falls were found dead off the same highway in August of the following year.
Russell Boyd, 64, and Levirl Tolman, 65, were overdue to return home from a prospecting trip. A search was launched and their flatbed truck was spotted on top of a hill near the Boies Ranch, about 100 yards from the highway.
They appeared to have been killed by shotgun blasts from someone standing 15-20 feet away.
Journigan also attempted to solve this case two decades after the murders. He said although it was possible the men stumbled upon something they weren’t meant to see, he believed these slayings may have been pre-planned. Both men had been involved in mining claim ventures and owed people money.
The crime was features on the television show “Missing: Reward.” Some believed that Tolman was the target of a contract killing, others that the men had stumbled upon a marijuana grower.
———
Another unsolved murder from the 1980s took place during an armed robbery at a Carlin gas station.
The thieves apparently got away with about $140 but overlooked a money bag that was sitting in plain view. Clerk Barbara Nichols, 45, chased them to a location about a quarter-mile away, where she was shot to death and her car stolen around 8 p.m. on Feb. 1, 1988.
An early suspect was an Idaho man who died six hours later in Elko. A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper spotted a suspicious vehicle downtown and ran a plate check that revealed the driver was wanted for the murder of his two brothers in Malad City, Idaho.
Support Local Journalism
After being pulled over, the driver refused to get out of his car and drove off. After the vehicle pulled onto Idaho Street, police saw a bright flash inside the car and it burst into flames, crashing into a brick wall between Fifth Street and the courthouse.
The two violent incidents were never connected, and Nichols’ murder remains unsolved.
“That case has been looked at by numerous different agencies,” Czegledi said.
———
One strategy for solving cold cases is to offer a sizeable reward.
Three years ago a $50,000 reward was offered in Elko’s most recent unsolved homicide, but the money has yet to be collected.
Richard Lawson Jr. was 31 when he was bludgeoned to death in his Wilson Avenue home early on the morning of July 30, 2014. Police were called by a roommate around 3:30 a.m. and found Lawson’s body in his bedroom, which had an outside entrance. About six or seven people were believed to have been living in the residence at the time.
Lawson had been the victim of a burglary two weeks earlier.
Then-Police Chief Ben Reed said he believed the slaying was not a random act of violence.
“It does appear to be more of an isolated incident … as opposed to something that would be affecting (the safety of) everyone in the community,” he said.
The reward bulletin circulated by the Elko Police Department included a photo of the victim and a plea from Lawson’s family:
“Please help us find the person(s) responsible for RJ’s death which occurred on July 30th 2014 at his home in Elko, Nevada. He was a hardworking man holding down two jobs (Taco Bell and High Desert Inn) and at the time of his death, had just started working at Timberline Drilling. His family can’t sleep and still lives in fear they could be next. AND YOU SHOULD TOO, there’s a KILLER(S) LOOSE IN ELKO.”
The reward announcement is still posted on the police department’s Facebook page, along with contact information that says “If you have any information that can give this family closure and put the person(s) behind bars, please contact Detective Pete Nielson at the Elko Police Department, phone 775-777-7324 or email pnielson@elkocitynv.gov. You can remain anonymous.”
———
Another unsolved murder on the south side of Elko occurred a week later, although it would be four years before the body was found.
Jose Antonio Gomez, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 5, 2014. He was last seen helping his girlfriend move the night before. The couple spoke that evening and planned to meet again Monday after work but he never showed up.
At the time of his disappearance, police reported his vehicle was not missing and there were no signs of foul play. They followed a number of leads with no luck.
Human remains were found July 15, 2018, in an unincorporated part of the county not far from Elko, and DNA testing confirmed the identity as Gomez.
The case is now being handled as a homicide.
———
It took two years to make an arrest in one of Elko’s most disturbing murder cases of the 1990s.
On May 24, 1997, Domino’s Pizza employees Gerald Spaeth and Elza Raymond Wire were shot to death as the business at 592 Commercial St. was closing. Spaeth was shot four times as he counted the day’s receipts, and Wire was killed while washing dishes.
While $400 was taken during the killings, investigators did not believe robbery was the motive because “a considerable amount of cash” was left behind.
Clair Morris put the case at the top of his priority list when he became police chief in December 1998. Fabian Fuentes Rosas and Michael Alan Freed were arrested after detectives uncovered a vendetta involving a $400 drug debt owed by Wire.
The two men were convicted, taking the double-murder out of the “cold case” files.
———
In rare cases, both the murder victim and suspect are identified but the cases are never prosecuted.
That has happened three times over the past three decades, according to the Elko District Attorney’s Office.
The first homicide took place during a fight at a downtown bar in March 1991.
David J. Casuis, 33, died four days after his jugular vein and windpipe were cut in a fight over a game of pool at the Tiki Hut. The New Mexico resident was living in Elko while working for a contractor at a gold mine.
Then-Police Chief Bob Kirby said Casuis was stabbed with what doctors described as a double-edged knife, but the weapon had not been located despite a search that included roofs and storm drains.
Eliseo Garcia Ramos, 35, of Carlin was arrested at his Main Street residence and booked on a charge of open murder, with bail set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing was held for Ramos the following month. He was represented by Gary Woodbury, and Justice of the Peace Molly Leddy granted his request to lower bail to $60,000.
Ramos posted bail and was set to appear for his arraignment in Elko District Court in May but did not show up. Woodbury told District Judge Thomas Stringfield he could not find the defendant.
His bail was forfeited and a bench warrant was issued. Sgt. Melinda Borden of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office said Ramos was supposedly working at a ranch near Battle Mountain but he probably fled to Mexico.
———
On May 1, 1992, police were called to a fight in the bank parking lot across from the Commercial Hotel. When they arrived they saw nothing unusual, then about half a block away they found Willard Green, 63, of Elko with severe head injuries. He was initially believed to have fallen while intoxicated, but further investigation led them to suspect an assault.
Green was raised in Lee and had worked on various ranches, and enjoyed participating in rodeos. He was flown to University of Utah Hospital where he died eight days later.
Santos Flores, a 22-year-old from Mexico, was suspected of the crime. An investigation by the Elko Police Department, including information gathered through the Secret Witness program, resulted in a warrant charging him with open murder.
When law enforcement served search warrants at residences on Lincoln Street and Garcia Lane, they were unable to locate him.
———
A third homicide took place in June 2002 involving suspect Carmelo Carrillo-Mendoza, 27, of West Wendover and another unidentified Hispanic male.
The incident began when Carrillo-Mendoza rammed his car into a Ford pickup in the area of Wells Street and Butte Avenue. Jesus M. Escareno, 22, of Wendover, Utah, and two other men were in the vehicle.
Carrillo-Mendoza allegedly got out of his car and fired several shots into the pickup at close range, hitting Escareno in the chest. Police suspected the motive was a longstanding dispute between the two.
Escareno died after being transported to a medical facility in Salt Lake City.
The suspects fled in a Dodge Intrepid with Utah plates.
Wendover police released the license plate number to the public but Carrillo-Mendoza was never apprehended. He had used several aliases in the past, according to police.
———
The longer cases remain “cold” the less likely they are to be solved. The public can help by providing law enforcement with information that may lead to identifying a victim or suspect.
Czegledi can be reached at 775-777-2505, and the Secret Witness number is 775-738-4357 (HELP).
—
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.