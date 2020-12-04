Cold case murders: Clues still sought from slayings that date as far back as 1970s

Richard Lawson Jr. was 31 when he was bludgeoned to death in his Wilson Avenue home early on the morning of July 30, 2014. Police were called by a roommate around 3:30 a.m. and found Lawson’s body in his bedroom, which had an outside entrance. About six or seven people were believed to have been living in the residence at the time.

Lawson had been the victim of a burglary two weeks earlier.

Then-Police Chief Ben Reed said he believed the slaying was not a random act of violence.

“It does appear to be more of an isolated incident … as opposed to something that would be affecting (the safety of) everyone in the community,” he said.

The reward bulletin circulated by the Elko Police Department included a photo of the victim and a plea from Lawson’s family:

“Please help us find the person(s) responsible for RJ’s death which occurred on July 30th 2014 at his home in Elko, Nevada. He was a hardworking man holding down two jobs (Taco Bell and High Desert Inn) and at the time of his death, had just started working at Timberline Drilling. His family can’t sleep and still lives in fear they could be next. AND YOU SHOULD TOO, there’s a KILLER(S) LOOSE IN ELKO.”