Commissioners vote to keep 2 justices of the peace

He was also backed up by Chief of Police Ty Trouten and Elko County Undersheriff Justin Ames, who provided a law enforcement perspective.

Trouten pointed to the Legislature's recent sessions that "have shown a lot more leniency towards criminals, a lot more focus on diversion, on lessening punishments in prisons."

The result is criminals go back on the street, which has been noticeable since July when the laws were enacted, Trouten said.

"You know what more criminals on the street means? It's more crime. More crime means more cases," he said, asking commissioners to visit the justice court to see its daily operations.

Ames added he had observed seven to eight law enforcement officials who were subpoenaed to testify, estimating that most of them were on overtime "very frequently."

As the conversation wound down, the Commissioners explained why it was necessary to explore financial avenues when the idea of a vacancy appears in the County.

"We only have a certain size of the pie of the budget, and everybody wants a piece of it. We can't make that pie any bigger. Every time something comes up, we want to take a hard look at it," said Commissioner Rex Steninger.