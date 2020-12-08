Commissioners vote to keep 2 justices of the peace

ELKO – Two justices of the peace will remain in Elko Justice Court after County Commissioners unanimously approved to advertise for a replacement for district judge-elect Mason Simons.
Commissioners decided Dec. 4 to maintain Elko Justice Court with two judges after hearing from attorneys, law enforcement and justices of the peace from Carlin, West Wendover and Elko, including Department B Justice Elias Goicoechea.
The Commissioners were presented with three options. After some deliberation, they rejected holding a special election for Simon's replacement. Still, they debated whether to save money and distribute cases to other justices of the peace in Carlin, Wells and West Wendover or move forward with the appointment.
Goicoechea told Commissioners justice court could "absolutely not" do without a second justice of the peace as it works its way through the backlog of cases and domestic court trials due to COVID-19-related delays.
Reducing the court down to one department may save money, Goicoechea said, but it could create long days for him and his staff.
"I could come into work, I could be here at 6 o'clock, and I could go home at seven o'clock every night. I could work my staff to the bone, but the bottom line is: is that what I was elected for?"
Goicoechea was supported by Carlin Justice of the Peace Teri Feasel, Wells Justice of the Peace Randy Calton and Eastline Justice of the Peace Phillip Leamon.
He was also backed up by Chief of Police Ty Trouten and Elko County Undersheriff Justin Ames, who provided a law enforcement perspective.
Trouten pointed to the Legislature's recent sessions that "have shown a lot more leniency towards criminals, a lot more focus on diversion, on lessening punishments in prisons."
The result is criminals go back on the street, which has been noticeable since July when the laws were enacted, Trouten said.
"You know what more criminals on the street means? It's more crime. More crime means more cases," he said, asking commissioners to visit the justice court to see its daily operations.
Ames added he had observed seven to eight law enforcement officials who were subpoenaed to testify, estimating that most of them were on overtime "very frequently."
As the conversation wound down, the Commissioners explained why it was necessary to explore financial avenues when the idea of a vacancy appears in the County.
"We only have a certain size of the pie of the budget, and everybody wants a piece of it. We can't make that pie any bigger. Every time something comes up, we want to take a hard look at it," said Commissioner Rex Steninger.
We have a "fiduciary responsibility to examine – every position we have – all the options," said Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi. "I wanted to hear what some of the unintended consequences were. I wanted to understand those better because every decision there's consequences and unintended consequences."
A new justice of the peace will be interviewed and possibly appointed Jan. 4 at the Elko County Commissioner's first meeting of the year, the day Simons' resignation becomes effective.
After the meeting, Goicoechea said the court would be working to pull out of the backlog as soon they could, knowing "the justice system is very slow."
"We're going to put our nose to the grindstone, and we're going to try to get our cases adjudicated as quickly as possible and get the flow and the efficiency back to the people," he said. "We do as much as we can to keep that flow moving as quickly and as efficiently as possible."
