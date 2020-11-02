Coronavirus infections forces closure of Justice Court office

ELKO – Elko Justice Court’s front office is closed after two employees tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Justice Court, located in the Elko County Courthouse basement, will still conduct court hearings in Departments A and B presided by Justices of the Peace Mason Simons and Elias Goicoechea, respectively.

Although court proceedings will go forth, there is insufficient staffing to keep the front office open, said court administrator Randall Soderquist.

“The majority of our staff meet the current criteria for ‘close contact’ with one or both employees,” he said in a press release. “They will remain at home until at least Nov. 12.”

Since March, the Justice Court has requested documents be filed via email at elkojusticecourt@elkocountynv.net.

Court participants are also encouraged to appear remotely for hearings through Zoom for Departments A and B.

Remaining open are the property tax office, District Court offices, and the Nannini Administration Building.

The Elko County Clerk’s office and Assessors office, both located inside the Courthouse Annex, are also open. The Clerk’s office is a drop-off location for ballots on Tuesday.