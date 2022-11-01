A shooting for which an Elko man changed his plea on Monday occurred in January 2021, not the date listed in an article in Tuesday's Elko Daily Free Press. Austin Himmelman, 32, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Daniel J. Holmes, 36, of Carlin was arrested Oct. 23, 2022, at 1221 Bush St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Elko County Jail is seeing more violence, more vandalism, more mental health holds and more psychotic behavior that officials say is mainly because of fentanyl.
Oct. 13
Police were called to a home on Stitzel Road on a report of “a domestic disturbance involving multiple parties”
ELKO – An Elko man changed his plea after prosecutors lowered the charge in a trailer court shooting that killed one person and injured anothe…
Justin Mullis, 26, accepted an agreement to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole a couple of hours after a jury found him guilty of first degree murder
Aaron B. Denison, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested Oct. 14, 2022, for three counts of defacing property and one count of attempting to destroy…
Charged with open murder and facing the death penalty if convicted, Mullis was dressed in a dark blue suit when he was sworn in on Tuesday afternoon before Judge Mason Simons
Sept. 30
One of two women charged in an elaborate jewelry theft scheme has been arrested.